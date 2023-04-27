JAMIE CARR: The plan is simple: push up prices

Investors in SA’s most expensively priced bank may be set for a long period of minimal returns as bad debts leap 80%
Heineken: They’re only here for the beer
Heineken has come up with a pretty simple solution to inflationary pressure driving up the cost of its inputs, passing it on to its thirsty consumers by hiking prices by 12% year on year and hoping they’ll keep on piling them back. For the time being, the strategy seems to be working, and while sales volumes had a bit of a wobble with a fall of 3%, the price increase meant that net revenue was up 8.9% to €6.4bn for the first quarter.
As a global enterprise, the company is subject to the idiosyncrasies of particular markets. After the invasion of Ukraine, Heineken has withdrawn from Russia, and it has just announced that it has found a buyer for its operations there. Sales in Nigeria were down 25% after a botched rollout of new banknotes brought the economy to a standstill in February, while the standout performance on the upside came from Ethiopia, hardly the first country that comes to mind for sinking pints by the dozen, but perhaps that will change after volumes were up 17%.
Sales in South Africa dropped an ugly 15%, but the company did inject a ray of sunlight into the South Africa Investment Conference that did so much to introduce the international community to the delights of load-shedding. It announced a programme of investments over five years to the value of about R15.5bn, including a new greenfield brewery and a new maltery, as well as capex to expand and maintain its existing operations. At a time when the economic outlook is decidedly bleak, this is a bold leap of faith.
Fox News: Paying up for fake news
It was TS Eliot who came up with the theory that April is the cruellest month, and while many in the northern hemisphere would disagree, it may currently be looking absolutely spot on to poor old Rupert Murdoch.
First his character in Succession came to a sticky end, then his nuptials to a well-upholstered Californian divorcee were abruptly called off soon after shipping in an 11-carat diamond and announcing that “we’re both looking forward to spending the second half of our lives together”, a remarkably optimistic aspiration for a 92-year-old.
But then came what might well be the most expensive afternoon anyone has ever spent in Delaware, when Fox News agreed to settle with voting-machine maker Dominion Voting Systems to the tune of $787m for defamation after the 2020 presidential election.
That Fox News was talking utter garbage may not come as much of a surprise to those on the saner end of the political spectrum. But it’s another thing entirely to make it pay, especially after a 1964 Supreme Court ruling that claimants had to prove “actual malice”, rather than just being wrong.
Dominion unearthed documents that suggested Fox executives perpetuated the fake news that the election was stolen from Donald Trump not because they believed it, but because they were afraid of losing viewers to rival channels if they didn’t.
Dominion sent more than 3,600 e-mails and texts to Fox staff, enclosing great piles of evidence to demonstrate that the accusations made by Trump and his campaign were entirely groundless, which Fox happily ignored, continuing to give the viewers what they wanted to hear.
JAMIE CARR: The plan is simple: push up prices
Heineken has announced it will spend R15.5bn in South Africa over the next five years
