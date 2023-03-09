Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

JAMIE CARR: Money pouring into AI start-ups

And things are looking really gloomy for human workers

09 March 2023 - 05:00 Jamie Carr

Inflection: At your service, at your throat      

While much of the tech landscape is suffering from tumbling valuations and the ugly reality of delivering the order of the boot to great chunks of the workforce, there is one particular niche where investors are hurling money at anything with a pulse. Since OpenAI launched its chatbot ChatGPT late last year to massed roars of delight from schoolchildren the world over once they realised they’d never have to write an essay all by themselves again, generative AI start-ups have been able to raise fortunes with little more than a business plan. ..

