Conversations about money between spouses or would-be couples can be fraught and emotionally charged, but they’re necessary to build a successful life together
The small matter of R18 is the hill upon which taxpayer principles run into state intransigence
A Durban entrepreneur wants to bring the R18bn muti market to major pharmacy retail chains
South Africa, it seems, can’t live without the albatross that is our national power utility. But in your home, how close can you get to going off-grid? The FM looks at how to do it, and how to fund it
South African furniture design is in a post-Covid upswing, and the streets around Heritage Square are at its epicentre
Hermès: Handbags of cash
While the cost of living crisis has left many a punter struggling to put food on the table, it’s a different story up in the stratosphere where the nearest thing to an existential crisis would be the shame of being seen in public sporting last season’s handbag. French luxury goods group Hermès has had a stellar year, with sales up 23% to €11.6bn on the back of a particularly strong performance in China, where many of its rivals have been wailing and gnashing their teeth due to Covid issues. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JAMIE CARR: Hermès’s bags of moolah
The love affair with French luxury goods group Hermès continues
Hermès: Handbags of cash
While the cost of living crisis has left many a punter struggling to put food on the table, it’s a different story up in the stratosphere where the nearest thing to an existential crisis would be the shame of being seen in public sporting last season’s handbag. French luxury goods group Hermès has had a stellar year, with sales up 23% to €11.6bn on the back of a particularly strong performance in China, where many of its rivals have been wailing and gnashing their teeth due to Covid issues. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.