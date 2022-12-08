JAMIE CARR: Anduril is on the front line of the future

Owing to a 2015 decision to head off a vexatious litigant, there’s no opportunity for the group’s shareholders to vote off the current chair — 12 years into the role and counting
Accelerating price rises and interest rates throw more bombs at potential buyers
Bhekisisa spoke to three women who’ve become HIV prevention advocates in their communities. They also tell us how the CAB-LA injection has changed their lives
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa had prepared a resignation speech after damning findings from a parliamentary panel over a theft at his farm. But he was persuaded to make a dramatic U-turn and ...
There are too many excellent coffee shops in South Africa to count. But the FM has rounded up a selection of 10 excellent options, if you’d like to stop and smell the coffee
Anduril: Front line of the future
At a time when most companies seeking funding are having to accept haircuts that even Phil Foden would view as a bit extreme, Anduril has done remarkably well to raise $1.5bn at a valuation of $7bn, up from $4.2bn a mere 18 months ago. This is particularly impressive for a start-up operating in the field of defence technology, where relationships between the Pentagon and the large contractors are intimately entwined to a degree rarely seen outside a San Francisco bathhouse. ..
