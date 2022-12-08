Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

JAMIE CARR: Anduril is on the front line of the future

The defence technology start-up is at the front of the queue to do deals with the Pentagon

08 December 2022 - 05:00

Anduril: Front line of the future

At a time when most companies seeking funding are having to accept haircuts that even Phil Foden would view as a bit extreme, Anduril has done remarkably well to raise $1.5bn at a valuation of $7bn, up from $4.2bn a mere 18 months ago. This is particularly impressive for a start-up operating in the field of defence technology, where relationships between the Pentagon and the large contractors are intimately entwined to a degree rarely seen outside a San Francisco bathhouse. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.