×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

JAMIE CARR: Beauty dazzles in balance sheet

Clicks continues to provide the goods

27 October 2022 - 05:00

Clicks: It’s a mystery, but it works

No doubt there are frequent flyers who can navigate their way around a Clicks store with the assurance of Shackleton setting off for South Georgia. But for the uninitiated the experience is similar to the complete confusion of a gaijin attempting to grapple with the Tokyo subway for the first time. At least in Tokyo you need spend no more than a minute or two standing around like a moron before you will be surrounded by helpful locals who will walk you through the ticketing system and guide you to your platform, an experience that I suspect is rarely the case in Clicks. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.