JAMIE CARR: Beauty dazzles in balance sheet

Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
A hot-tempered court spat with the SA Reserve Bank reveals that Markus Jooste’s alleged girlfriend, Berdine Odendaal, may have received R60.5m that originated with Steinhoff
Godongwana’s MTBPS contains promising signs of a fiscal turnaround, but sustaining these gains will be tough in the absence of faster growth
Xi Jinping looks unassailable after his re-election at the recent Chinese Communist Party congress. SA’s economy could feel the pinch as he turns his focus towards security amid rising tensions with ...
Built 100 years ago, the hotel has been overhauled to tap into the revival of Cape Town’s Sea Point area among the young and trendy
Clicks: It’s a mystery, but it works
No doubt there are frequent flyers who can navigate their way around a Clicks store with the assurance of Shackleton setting off for South Georgia. But for the uninitiated the experience is similar to the complete confusion of a gaijin attempting to grapple with the Tokyo subway for the first time. At least in Tokyo you need spend no more than a minute or two standing around like a moron before you will be surrounded by helpful locals who will walk you through the ticketing system and guide you to your platform, an experience that I suspect is rarely the case in Clicks. ..
