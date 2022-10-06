×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

JAMIE CARR: ‘Dream’ car joins the race

BYD sold about 641,000 EVs in the first half of the year, shunting Tesla out of the top spot as the world’s largest EV manufacturer

06 October 2022 - 05:00

BYD Group: ‘Dream’ car joins the race   

BYD Group is way out in front in the race for the title of biggest auto manufacturer you wouldn’t be able to pick out in a police lineup...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.