JAMIE CARR: Gentlemen, start your IPO

Porsche: Gentlemen, start your IPO
Unless their government manages to pull off the minor miracle of replacing all that lovely Russian gas it used to depend on so heavily, the great German public could be facing the dismal prospect of a long, cold winter scratching around for firewood. The Oktoberfest is nearly over and the nights are drawing in, and not even the prospect of one of the juiciest IPOs in living memory will be enough to lighten the general mood...
VW spins off Porsche with an eye to the luxury market
