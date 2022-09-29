×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

JAMIE CARR: Gentlemen, start your IPO

VW spins off Porsche with an eye to the luxury market

29 September 2022 - 05:00

Porsche: Gentlemen, start your IPO

Unless their government manages to pull off the minor miracle of replacing all that lovely Russian gas it used to depend on so heavily, the great German public could be facing the dismal prospect of a long, cold winter scratching around for firewood. The Oktoberfest is nearly over and the nights are drawing in, and not even the prospect of one of the juiciest IPOs in living memory will be enough to lighten the general mood...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.