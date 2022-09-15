×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

JAMIE CARR: Discovery goes from strength to strength

Not content to simply count the loot, it is always looking for new ventures

15 September 2022 - 05:00

Discovery has always been an organisation with an uncanny ability to get things done, as well as managing the challenge of staying nimble and entrepreneurial despite having grown to the size of a leviathan. It’s exactly the sort of operation you would want to be with in the trenches when the ordure hits the ventilation, as they proved in the depths of the pandemic, grabbing what could have been a decidedly hot potato and taking the lead in providing a magnificently organised, world-class vaccination experience.

The group has reported what it describes as a strong operating performance in a challenging macroeconomic environment, which is a pretty modest way of describing HEPS up 74% and profit for the year at a punchy R5.479bn. It could clearly sit back and enjoy the loot rolling in from its current portfolio, but instead it has a long-term goal of chucking 10% of operating profit into new initiatives, the most significant of which is Discovery Bank, a new direction that has r...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.