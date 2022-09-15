There’s no clear winner yet in the battle for control of the platinum group, as Implats and Northam take it to the wire
It is extremely sad to see how the eThekwini municipality has deteriorated from an efficient, financially well-off entity 30 years ago to the bankrupt, useless council it is today
Two tech-savvy brothers began hustling at school; now they have bought SA’s biggest online ad website and are marketing to millions
Africa accounts for more than half of all global cashew nut production. But it isn’t benefiting as much as it could, in part because processing of the nuts is done elsewhere
Is it a sport? A fad? A fashion statement? Because locals are flocking to a game that has swept across Europe, SA operators are racing to keep up with demand
JAMIE CARR: Discovery goes from strength to strength
Not content to simply count the loot, it is always looking for new ventures
Discovery has always been an organisation with an uncanny ability to get things done, as well as managing the challenge of staying nimble and entrepreneurial despite having grown to the size of a leviathan. It’s exactly the sort of operation you would want to be with in the trenches when the ordure hits the ventilation, as they proved in the depths of the pandemic, grabbing what could have been a decidedly hot potato and taking the lead in providing a magnificently organised, world-class vaccination experience.
The group has reported what it describes as a strong operating performance in a challenging macroeconomic environment, which is a pretty modest way of describing HEPS up 74% and profit for the year at a punchy R5.479bn. It could clearly sit back and enjoy the loot rolling in from its current portfolio, but instead it has a long-term goal of chucking 10% of operating profit into new initiatives, the most significant of which is Discovery Bank, a new direction that has r...
