×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

JAMIE CARR: Drinks up in global lockdowns

In SA booze was banned but elsewhere, enforced homestays led to consumption rocketing

08 September 2022 - 05:00

Amid all the wailing and gnashing of teeth that accompanies a global economic outlook that threatens to cause one of the most rapid declines in standards of living since the fall of the Western Roman Empire, it is heartening to spot a drop of good news from none other than giant booze group Pernod Ricard.

While the beloved country reacted to the pandemic with alcohol bans, anecdotal reports from the rest of the world suggest that the lockdown led to the drinks trolley getting wheeled out earlier and earlier, particularly by those who had months of furlough to enjoy...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.