A bid for Grindrod Shipping has been slated as disgracefully low — but if Remgro’s bailed already, should investors follow suit?
The recent AGMs of both investment groups were testy affairs; if only they had more cash to play with
Trump’s Twitter replica, Truth Social, has lost about $6m in its first six months
The fly-by-night developers with grandiose plans to build multimillion-rand penthouses have come and gone, but affordable work, live and play precincts are thriving in downtown Joburg
After apparently turning a corner in Sydney, the Boks need to be aware of a speed bump ahead in Buenos Aires
Amid all the wailing and gnashing of teeth that accompanies a global economic outlook that threatens to cause one of the most rapid declines in standards of living since the fall of the Western Roman Empire, it is heartening to spot a drop of good news from none other than giant booze group Pernod Ricard.
While the beloved country reacted to the pandemic with alcohol bans, anecdotal reports from the rest of the world suggest that the lockdown led to the drinks trolley getting wheeled out earlier and earlier, particularly by those who had months of furlough to enjoy...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JAMIE CARR: Drinks up in global lockdowns
In SA booze was banned but elsewhere, enforced homestays led to consumption rocketing
Amid all the wailing and gnashing of teeth that accompanies a global economic outlook that threatens to cause one of the most rapid declines in standards of living since the fall of the Western Roman Empire, it is heartening to spot a drop of good news from none other than giant booze group Pernod Ricard.
While the beloved country reacted to the pandemic with alcohol bans, anecdotal reports from the rest of the world suggest that the lockdown led to the drinks trolley getting wheeled out earlier and earlier, particularly by those who had months of furlough to enjoy...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.