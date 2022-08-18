SA's conservative and cash-flush banks may ensure decent shareholder returns, even if economic growth disappoints
He and his cronies helped make many people — not just the old ones — wary of the future
FM editor Rob Rose bagged the financial markets award, while FM economics editor Claire Bisseker won the economy category for the third year running
There’s a shake-up in SA’s competition landscape, as Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele is being replaced by Doris Tshepe. But it comes amid rumblings that the watchdog body is interfering ...
A traditional game is played at an institutional venue while down the road a new future beckons
After a couple of tough years, with everyone but the Swedes confined to barracks, it looks as though the world is itching to go travelling again. Shrugging off reports of endless cancelled flights as airlines struggle to staff up, and boldly waving goodbye to the baggage in the full knowledge that it may well be the last time they see it, doughty tourists are racing to park the posterior on the sun lounger and the business sector shows it has had quite enough of Zoom.
IHG, the owner of 17 hotel brands, including Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn, has more than 6,000 hotels in its portfolio. About two-thirds of them are in the Americas, where revenue per available room increased by 3.5% in the past quarter from the comparable quarter in 2019. Lockdowns and continuing travel restrictions in China put a dampener on IHG’s results overall, but the group says the Americas are recovering strongly, Europe is playing a fast catch-up, and borders in Asia are opening. ..
JAMIE CARR: InterContinental Hotels back on the road again
