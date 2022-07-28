Shareholder grumbling about overpaid CEOs could jeopardise efforts by the big banks to lure and retain top talent
The man behind Magister, the putative white knight aiming to rescue Tongaat, says there are ‘bigger forces’ at play
People in Khayelitsha feel abandoned by police and politicians as gangsters run amok
More than 25 years after the first big empowerment deals were done in SA, the collective value of black-controlled entities on the JSE is an underwhelming 3% of the bourse’s R17-trillion market cap. ...
Two accolades in the past month reinforce how local producers are world-class. Now if only our exports reflected that
One of the more surprising social trends of the early pandemic was the decision taken by many in the northern hemisphere that if they were facing oblivion, they would be doing it with a tiny dog by their side. Great battalions of first-time pet owners dashed off to buy a four-legged friend to share the loneliness of isolation, and in some countries to provide a valid excuse to leave the house at all, and the price per kilo of the more popular breeds shot up to dwarf that of the rarest earth minerals.
All this caused much rejoicing in the puppy farms of Eastern Europe and led local villains to turn away from traditional markets and pivot to dognapping. It also resulted in a sharp uptick in the value of Pets at Home, the UK’s leading provider of pet-related goods and services. The company has 457 shops across the UK selling pet food and accessories, as well as offering grooming and veterinary services, and it is growing its digital presence and loyalty scheme...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JAMIE CARR: A lot of puppy love
The big question for Pets at Home is how a lack of discretionary income is going to affect pet owners
One of the more surprising social trends of the early pandemic was the decision taken by many in the northern hemisphere that if they were facing oblivion, they would be doing it with a tiny dog by their side. Great battalions of first-time pet owners dashed off to buy a four-legged friend to share the loneliness of isolation, and in some countries to provide a valid excuse to leave the house at all, and the price per kilo of the more popular breeds shot up to dwarf that of the rarest earth minerals.
All this caused much rejoicing in the puppy farms of Eastern Europe and led local villains to turn away from traditional markets and pivot to dognapping. It also resulted in a sharp uptick in the value of Pets at Home, the UK’s leading provider of pet-related goods and services. The company has 457 shops across the UK selling pet food and accessories, as well as offering grooming and veterinary services, and it is growing its digital presence and loyalty scheme...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.