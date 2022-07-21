×

Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

JAMIE CARR: Will the wooing of Telkom work this time?

BL Premium
21 July 2022 - 05:00

One of the swifter ways to judge the health of the economy is to look at the relative ease of finding a company to be polite about vs the great queue of howlers lining up for a kicking. Of late there have been enough dogs around to set up a decent rival to Crufts, but finding a diamond has required the technical ability of De Beers’ geology department, and it’s probably no coincidence that for the second week running the only share price excitement has been generated by corporate activity rather than underlying performance.

This time it’s Telkom that is getting measured up for the meringue dress in anticipation of a stroll up the aisle towards its tall, dark and handsome suitor, MTN. If the deal manages to get past the scrutiny of the ever-vigilant Competition Commission, it would see SA’s second biggest telecoms group gobble up the third largest, entrenching an effective duopoly in the market with a combined market share of around 45%. The Competition Commission blocked a ne...

