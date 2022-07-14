Some investors may feel there’s more bite left than R23 a share in those holdings PSG plans to hold on to after its planned unbundling
Keen observers of human behaviour in the more colourful nightspots of the East Rand may be familiar with the mating ritual which sees three quick no’s followed by an oh well, all right then. This is the approach that the large wallet of Remgro has used to set aside the protestations of its coy potential mistress Mediclinic, and it seems to have done the job despite a lack of the traditional gallon of pornstar martini that so often helps to lubricate the East Rand transaction.
Remgro already owns about 45% of Mediclinic so it knows the company inside out. It believes in its growth potential and sees plenty of upside in its consortium’s offer of just over £5 a share. However, given that the price is a premium of about 50% to the average volume weighted share price in the six months before Remgro started sniffing about, it seems a fair offer in the context of the general wobbliness of the economy. ..
JAMIE CARR: Mediclinic getting more of the medicine
