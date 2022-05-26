Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Transaction Capital gets into top gear Transaction Capital has proved to be a remarkably sure-footed performer for the past 10 years B L Premium

Transaction Capital deserves to throw itself a full-blooded knees-up to celebrate its 10th anniversary as a listed company, since it has proved to be a remarkably sure-footed performer during the period. Shareholders would have been enjoying trebles all round when the share price reached its half-century, and while there has been some profit taking since then, it’s still an awfully long way from its lows around the R12 mark at the start of the pandemic.

Particularly impressive is the performance of WeBuyCars, in which Transaction Capital has upped its stake to 74.2%. The used-car market as a whole is flying on the back of consumers trading down from new vehicles, consumer desire to own a vehicle, and collapsing supply chains leading to delays in the supply of new vehicles, and WeBuyCars is tucking in heartily, expanding its physical footprint and hitting its target of selling 10,000 vehicles a month. It has expanded its e-commerce platform with online sales at about 30% of t...