JAMIE CARR: Pick n Pay boxes clever

You can be sure that the cost of living crisis is hitting the consumer where it hurts most when an organisation as august as the British Sandwich & Food to Go Association issues a dread warning that the input costs of a BLT (bacon, lettuce and tomato) have risen by more than 50% in the past few years.

Price pressures on the nation’s favourite pork-based lunchtime snack can be seen as a microcosm of the broader economy, reeling from huge jumps in energy prices, labour shortages and the direct effects of the war in Ukraine. ..