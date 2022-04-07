JAMIE CARR: Tesla is leaving the gas guzzlers behind

For the towering intellects at the cutting edge of The Donald’s MAGA movement, owning an electric vehicle is a sure sign that you’re mere steps away from wanting to plunge the land of the free into some sort of Scandinavian socialist abyss. The list of unalienable rights starts with life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, but it’s surely only a historical accident that prevented the founding fathers from sticking in the right to shovel fossil fuels into a monster truck with plenty of room for your collection of assault rifles.

In the rest of the world, the future is clearly electric, with Norway leading the way thanks to generous tax incentives that mean about 75% of new car sales are of electric vehicles. In their quest to find the next Tesla, investors are dishing out blistering valuations to companies that in some cases haven’t even produced a single working vehicle, but the current Tesla is doing a tidy job of making the most of its first mover advantage and the less...