JAMIE CARR: Sun International slotting back into shape
24 March 2022 - 05:00
A welcome return to form from SA’s favourite purveyor of slot-related investment opportunities suggests that despite the government’s unending state of disaster, in real life things are back to normal.
Cynics might suggest that the national state of disaster was more a product of the ANC than of any coronavirus, but the good news is that the weekend warriors are back in the trenches, klapping Klippies & Coke and shovelling the housekeeping money into the slots with abandon...
