JAMIE CARR: ArcelorMittal SA shows some steel — at last

It’s a welcome return to the happy side of the page for the steelmaker, after a challenging period in which it collected enough dogs to fill a decent-sized kennel. The company bounced back from a challenging 2020 to record its best performance since the heady days of 2008, turning 2020’s operating loss of R963m into an operating profit of a tidy R7.97m.

All the key metrics went in the right direction, led by a 34% increase in crude steel production and a 91% increase in average international dollar steel prices...