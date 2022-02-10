JAMIE CARR: Shell’s tidal wave of cash

Investors sniffing around a company like Shell face something of a dilemma. On the one hand, you want to put a smile on Greta’s face and polish your portfolio’s halo by avoiding a company that was responsible for 1.67% of the world’s total greenhouse gas emissions between 1988 and 2015.

On the other hand, there is the powerful temptation to look at the tidal wave of cash it is generating and a share price that has done more than 50% in the past year, issue a loud "whatever" to the green lobby, spark up a large Cohiba and wait for the dividends to roll in...