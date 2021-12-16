JAMIE CARR: Jingle Bells in a toast to Anglo
16 December 2021 - 05:00
There’s nothing like finishing the year on a note that’s more festive than a Downing Street Christmas gathering, and this time it’s Mark Cutifani who’s sticking on the red fat suit and the large white beard and letting rip with a lusty "Ho! Ho! Ho!"
If you’re an Anglo American shareholder, it doesn’t matter two hoots how naughty or nice you may have been, you’re still getting the same dividend and, judging by the performance-guidance the company has issued, it’s likely to be a whopper...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now