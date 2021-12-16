JAMIE CARR: Jingle Bells in a toast to Anglo

There’s nothing like finishing the year on a note that’s more festive than a Downing Street Christmas gathering, and this time it’s Mark Cutifani who’s sticking on the red fat suit and the large white beard and letting rip with a lusty "Ho! Ho! Ho!"

If you’re an Anglo American shareholder, it doesn’t matter two hoots how naughty or nice you may have been, you’re still getting the same dividend and, judging by the performance-guidance the company has issued, it’s likely to be a whopper...