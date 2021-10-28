JAMIE CARR: Combined Motor Holdings revs into recovery

The night before Julius Caesar’s final trip to the Senate on the Ides of March was so full of portents that any sensible Roman would have ducked off to his country villa until things had calmed down. His wife Calpurnia dreamt of his murder, the augurs told him to stay clear, dead men were walking, lions were prowling and lightning shattered the sky. It might be a bit of a stretch to suggest that things have been similarly odd in the automotive sector in the past couple of years, but under the circumstances Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) has done remarkably well to come out with a fine set of interims.

The impact of the pandemic, followed by a week of anarchy in July, ensured that business and consumer confidence endured what CMH describes as a roller-coaster ride in the period, and its ability to grab the benefits of a modest uptick in economic activity are a direct result of the tough business decisions the company took in 2020...