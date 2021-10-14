JAMIE CARR: Insimbi Industrial Holdings is turning scrap into gold

If you ask a bunch of youngsters what they want to be when they grow up, you’ll probably get astronauts, racing drivers, soccer players and the occasional investment banker, but it would be a pretty niche selection to go for scrap-metal dealer. It may be as old-school as you get and a long way from the most glamorous business in the world, but Insimbi is showing that none of that really matters as long as you are making decent money.

The company puts a bit more gloss on its mission, saying that what it does is to "sustainably source, process, beneficiate and recycle metals", and the recycling angle certainly does manage to stick it a little closer to the zeitgeist...