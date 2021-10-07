JAMIE CARR: Capitec seizing the opportunities

Perhaps the most telling statement in Capitec’s commentary on its excellent results comes right at the end, when it says that "Organisational culture is of vital importance to our success." This is true in normal times but particularly so when a huge external shock such as a pandemic comes blundering into the picture, forcing a rapid re-evaluation of how we live our lives.

Rather than raising a white flag, Capitec’s response was to pile in on the opportunities it saw to enhance its customers’ digital experience...