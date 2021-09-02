JAMIE CARR: Sibanye-Stillwater’s green dream
Sibanye-Stillwater will join the mass charge towards the commodities required for green energy
02 September 2021 - 05:00
The dream combination of an improved operational performance and a substantial bounce in commodity prices has meant the cash has been gushing into Sibanye-Stillwater’s coffers at unprecedented speed.
This has enabled it to play Santa Claus with the dividend, dishing out the equivalent of an annualised yield of 10%, enough to grab the eye of the most jaded of investors. Focusing on the dividend may seem a little old school in this brave new world of meme stocks and TikTok investors, but at this level it’s real money...
