JAMIE CARR: Curro's intractable equations

Curro’s results presentation includes a quote from Richard Branson: "If your dreams don’t scare you, they are too small." Perhaps the company should get its soothsayers to analyse the dreams of shareholders who bought in at Curro’s peak back in 2017, a cohort that has every right to wake up in a cold sweat even though the share price has bounced back nicely from its lows of March 2020.

It’s not Curro’s fault that the market gets overexcited on the up as well as the down, but a bit of calm would be welcome...