JAMIE CARR: Curro’s intractable equations
26 August 2021 - 05:00
Curro’s results presentation includes a quote from Richard Branson: "If your dreams don’t scare you, they are too small." Perhaps the company should get its soothsayers to analyse the dreams of shareholders who bought in at Curro’s peak back in 2017, a cohort that has every right to wake up in a cold sweat even though the share price has bounced back nicely from its lows of March 2020.
It’s not Curro’s fault that the market gets overexcited on the up as well as the down, but a bit of calm would be welcome...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now