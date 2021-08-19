Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Deliveroo doing the dark-store dash BL PREMIUM

All evidence suggests that UK consumers have pivoted strongly to the concept that being slumped on the sofa in front of the flat screen ordering a succession of takeaways is something to be proud of, in that you are doing your duty to protect the National Health Service (NHS) and supporting the creative industries that are contributing hundreds of hours of content to Netflix.

There is always the fear that turning the nation of shopkeepers into a nation of sedentary lard-arses may come back to bite the NHS in the long term, but it’s certainly good news for the likes of Deliveroo...