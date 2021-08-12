Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Glencore’s new era Glencore’s results come with a strong subtext of “get the superyacht brokers on the line, bonuses are going to be the size of a woolly mammoth” BL PREMIUM

Take me to my superyacht

There is a strong correlation between the time a miner spends talking about environmental, social and governance issues and the quantity of cash pouring out of the money tap. Whether this stems from a deep commitment to unleash the inner Greta and bequeath a healthier world or to avoid the ethical investor blacklist remains a topic for debate. But Glencore’s results come with a strong subtext of "get the superyacht brokers on the line, bonuses are going to be the size of a woolly mammoth"...