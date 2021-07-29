Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Vodacom in profitable close contact BL PREMIUM

You could have expected a cellphone network to have strong performance during a pandemic, with a populace in lockdown having little else to do but pass on memes of interesting cat faces and drunk people falling over things.

Keeping people connected remotely when they couldn’t see each other face to face was an important contribution to preventing national morale from hitting rock bottom, and Vodacom’s trading update shows the strength of what has undoubtedly become one of the continent’s highest-quality operations...