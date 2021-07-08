Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Crookes Brothers weathering the storms BL PREMIUM

Being dependent on the vicissitudes of the weather to make a living can bring on an existential gloom, bringing to mind PG Wodehouse’s theory that "it is never difficult to distinguish between a Scotsman with a grievance and a ray of sunshine".

Farming comes with a raft of challenges outside the scope of a corporate boardroom, as viewers of Amazon Prime’s excellent Clarkson’s Farm will have seen, where not even the purchase of Lamborghini’s shiniest tractor can prevent the weather from throwing spanners into the works...