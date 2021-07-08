JAMIE CARR: Crookes Brothers weathering the storms
08 July 2021 - 05:00
Being dependent on the vicissitudes of the weather to make a living can bring on an existential gloom, bringing to mind PG Wodehouse’s theory that "it is never difficult to distinguish between a Scotsman with a grievance and a ray of sunshine".
Farming comes with a raft of challenges outside the scope of a corporate boardroom, as viewers of Amazon Prime’s excellent Clarkson’s Farm will have seen, where not even the purchase of Lamborghini’s shiniest tractor can prevent the weather from throwing spanners into the works...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now