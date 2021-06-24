Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Emirates Group battles to stay in the air BL PREMIUM

It comes as no surprise to see that Emirates has taken an absolute pasting in the year to end-March, but the sheer scale of the numbers surely gets the jaw dropping.

The airline has a particularly strong record of profitability in a notoriously volatile industry, recording its last loss back in 1988, but it could do little to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, slumping to a loss of $5.5bn as revenues fell by 66% to $8.4bn...