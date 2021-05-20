Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Transaction Capital is back on the growth road For all the wailing and gnashing of teeth about the squeeze on the local consumer, Transaction Capital’s interim results looked surprisingly perky BL PREMIUM

For all the wailing and gnashing of teeth about the squeeze on the local consumer, Transaction Capital’s interim results looked surprisingly perky. The company presented its results against the anomalous numbers of 2020 and the pre-pandemic scores from 2019, and this suggests a strong recovery back onto the growth track it enjoyed before the world stopped turning.

The group’s taxi business was able to operate throughout, and benefited from consumers’ switching increasingly to taxis instead of alternative modes of transport...