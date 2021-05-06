Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Still amazin’ Amazon BL PREMIUM

While many companies have been content merely to survive the pandemic unscathed, Amazon has grasped the opportunity to charge towards its ambition of being the everything store. Many have blamed the pandemic for disruptions to supply chains and made excuses about their delivery times, but Amazon has just ploughed on, refusing to let anything stand in its way and continuing to deliver a customer experience that is second to none, while pulling off a financial performance that has had Wall Street’s finest crying over their spreadsheets.

For the second quarter on the trot, Amazon has delivered revenues north of $100bn, and its earnings of $15.79 per share made a mockery of analysts’ expectations of $9.54. Overall sales were up 44% year on year, and the company gained 50-million Prime subscribers to hit 200-million of these biggest-spending, stickiest veterans of the sofa shopping battleground. Streaming hours on Prime Video were up 70% year on year, and the company has confirmed ...