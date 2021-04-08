JAMIE CARR: Microsoft way up the sexy league
08 April 2021 - 05:00
Microsoft made its name with somewhat clunky but ubiquitous operating systems and office software, but news that it has landed a contract worth up to $21.9bn to supply the US military with augmented-reality headsets propels Seattle’s finest way up the sexy league.
The plan is for these "Integrated Visual Augmentation System" headsets to bring the latest generation of technology to the battlefield, allowing soldiers to grab targets and identify threats by overlaying contextual information on top of the real world...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now