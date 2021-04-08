Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Microsoft way up the sexy league BL PREMIUM

Microsoft made its name with somewhat clunky but ubiquitous operating systems and office software, but news that it has landed a contract worth up to $21.9bn to supply the US military with augmented-reality headsets propels Seattle’s finest way up the sexy league.

The plan is for these "Integrated Visual Augmentation System" headsets to bring the latest generation of technology to the battlefield, allowing soldiers to grab targets and identify threats by overlaying contextual information on top of the real world...