JAMIE CARR: MTN cashing in on digital switch

There’s no doubt that the pandemic has led to an awful lot more of life’s functionality switching to mobile, whether it’s shopping, banking, keeping up with relatives or taking part in general knowledge quizzes with strangers in exotic time zones. The moment when your average daily screen time report pops up can be greeted with a gasp, as you realise that without all the time devoted to footling around you probably could have learnt Mandarin, read all of Proust and still had time to prepare the bikini body for the Mediterranean summer.

All this is great news for MTN. It has reported an excellent performance in 2020, with subscribers in its 21 markets growing by 28.8-million to an impressive 280-million overall. The group is seeking to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the accelerated need for digitalisation. It now has 114.3-million active data users and 46.4-million Mobile Money (MoMo) users, with the number of active merchants accepting its MoMo propositions r...