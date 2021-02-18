Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Home renovations a boon for Italtile BL PREMIUM

There have been many different approaches taken by those who unexpectedly find themselves with great rolling acres of extra time on their hands due to the pandemic. Some have thrown themselves into self-improvement, learning Mandarin while buffing up the beach body, while others have taken a more horizontal approach courtesy of Netflix and the comforts of the sofa. But a look at Italtile’s results suggests that a good proportion of the citizenry have decided that the way to see off the rigours of lockdown is by getting on with some vigorous tiling.

The theory seems to be that if you’re going to be stuck at home the whole time, you might as well make the best of the situation, and if that requires a tile upgrade then bring it on. Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, Italtile had an excellent six months to end-December, with sales and profit growth in the double digits across all its operations. Particularly gratifying was the impact of its investment in its online of...