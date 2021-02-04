Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: GameStop: Eat my shorts BL PREMIUM

In its recent trading update, the Clicks Group announced the decision to close what it described as its "heritage entertainment brand" Musica, due to the structural shift towards digital consumption of its products, made worse by the rapid decline in foot traffic to its stores as a result of the pandemic. Technology moves on and leaves inevitable casualties in its wake, just as the horseless carriage did for saddlers, and the only thing to do is to accept the inevitable and adapt.

Or perhaps not in the post-Trump, post-truth world of the US, where it appears that the lunatics have not only taken control of the asylum, they’re laughing manically as they burn it to the ground...