Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Tesla leading the charge BL PREMIUM

And so ends one of the more bizarre holiday seasons in living memory, with curfews and booze bans and Bheki Cele channelling Sir Winston Churchill. When the great wartime leader declared "We shall fight on the beaches," he had a rather more daunting enemy in mind than a bunch of neoprene-clad wave fanciers, but there was no doubting the minister’s zeal as helicopters arrived to disrupt a potentially dangerous group of kite-surfers and stun grenades interrupted what looked like a tidy session at Cape St Francis.

The gold standard of bizarrerie, however, is set by the land of the free, where it appears to have become socially acceptable to storm the Capitol while dressed as a heavily tattooed bison in support of a leader who has long been untethered from the mother ship of reality. While the economy is reeling from the pandemic, markets are flying on the back of negligible interest rates, governments hurling money around and the hope that vaccines will end the cycle of lockdowns...