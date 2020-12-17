Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Amazon is uniquely compelling BL PREMIUM

There comes a moment in every young life when you realise that your parents have been dishing you porkies on an industrial scale with the whole Santa Claus routine, when it dawns on you that no matter how red-nosed your reindeer may be there’s no way one fat bloke could get around to every chimney in the world in one night.

Somehow this message seems to have passed Jeff Bezos by, and while his delivery vans may not have the visual appeal of a one-horse open sleigh, they’re doing a job that would make old Saint Nick proud...