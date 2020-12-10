Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Nampak not showing much bottle Nampak’s results were clobbered by the lockdowns across all its geographies, with reduced economic activity coming on top of an already shaky economic climate BL PREMIUM

It has often been said a peek at the packaging industry is a good diagnostic tool for the health of the economy as a whole, and Nampak’s results suggest that the state is flat on its back in the depths of the intensive care unit. There is a glimmer of hope as big pharma comes to the rescue with vaccines aplenty, but it is far from clear how these will be allocated and it may be a while yet before the pandemic is under control...