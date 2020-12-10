JAMIE CARR: Nampak not showing much bottle
Nampak’s results were clobbered by the lockdowns across all its geographies, with reduced economic activity coming on top of an already shaky economic climate
10 December 2020 - 05:00
Nampak not showing much bottle
It has often been said a peek at the packaging industry is a good diagnostic tool for the health of the economy as a whole, and Nampak’s results suggest that the state is flat on its back in the depths of the intensive care unit. There is a glimmer of hope as big pharma comes to the rescue with vaccines aplenty, but it is far from clear how these will be allocated and it may be a while yet before the pandemic is under control...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now