Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Tough times good for Santova

One theme that has been thrown into sharp relief by the pandemic is the vulnerability of complex global supply chains, and the vital role of logistics in keeping the whole show on the road. This has all been worsened by the sabre-rattling between China and the US, with many Western companies being forced to take a sharp look at their dependence on manufacturing in China, and the vulnerabilities they are exposed to if it develops into a full-blown trade war.

The complexity of the situation is excellent news for a company such as Santova, the international trade solutions business that promises to remove headaches by offering comprehensive supply-chain solutions. The company is diversified across geographies, currencies, industries, products and services in order to offer its clients a global network that is customised to their requirements, and to hedge against risks that may pop up in a particular region. The aim is to use its technology and intellectual capital to create a co...