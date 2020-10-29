Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Clicks hair-ad fiasco is solitary blip BL PREMIUM

As pressure on consumers’ disposable income becomes ever more extreme, things are going to get mighty Darwinian in the retail sector, with the best operators gaining market share as the laggards bow to the inevitable and close the doors for the last time.

Despite, or possibly because of an eccentric product mix that can result in you popping in for a tube of toothpaste and emerging with a toasted sandwich maker, a bumper pack of incontinence pants and an intimate massager, Clicks has proved to be a remarkably assured competitor.