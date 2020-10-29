JAMIE CARR: Clicks hair-ad fiasco is solitary blip
29 October 2020 - 05:00
As pressure on consumers’ disposable income becomes ever more extreme, things are going to get mighty Darwinian in the retail sector, with the best operators gaining market share as the laggards bow to the inevitable and close the doors for the last time.
Despite, or possibly because of an eccentric product mix that can result in you popping in for a tube of toothpaste and emerging with a toasted sandwich maker, a bumper pack of incontinence pants and an intimate massager, Clicks has proved to be a remarkably assured competitor.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now