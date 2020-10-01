JAMIE CARR: Sasol battered by more bad news
01 October 2020 - 05:00
Sasol’s woes have been well documented, and they are illustrated by a relentless share price slide from somewhere comfortably north of R600 in 2014 to its current levels around R128. Its latest set of results was a bloodbath, with $6.5bn of asset write-downs taking the group to a loss of R91bn for the year. The company attributed this to unprecedented low oil prices and a collapse in demand for its products, as well as continued delays and cost overruns at its Lake Charles chemicals complex in Louisiana.
What the company needed was a bit of breathing space to get the complex into full production while it continued its search for a partner in the project, instead of which it got Hurricane Laura leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.
