Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Gemfields Group struggling to stay afloat BL PREMIUM

An entirely justifiable sense of frustration shines out from chair Martin Tolcher’s interim report on "unquestionably … the biggest challenge Gemfields has faced to date". The first half of 2020 had started well, with the company getting away its listing on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange and its Zambian operations digging up an unusually high amount of premium-grade emeralds, but then the pandemic struck and everything changed.

Mining operations were suspended, offices closed, travel bans were in place and its team members in nine countries were scrambling to adapt.