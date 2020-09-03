JAMIE CARR: Northam Platinum firmly in the pound seats
Despite the impact of mine and production stoppages due to the lockdown, it has cruised to record-shattering performances across the board
03 September 2020 - 05:00
One of the great fallacies of the pandemic is the notion that "we’re all in this together". This tends to get trotted out by somebody with a lot of followers from the comfort of a well-staffed Italianate palazzo, and it would probably be met with something of a raised eyebrow from a day labourer walking home to his ancestral village from the slums of Mumbai.
The contrast in fortunes is similarly broad in the corporate world, with many a sector reeling and others making out like bandits.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now