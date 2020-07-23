JAMIE CARR: Foschini Group’s gutsy move has no Jet lag
Despite pressure on its core business, TFG has pounced on a remarkably attractive deal
23 July 2020 - 05:00
It is not uncommon for pundits to roll out the hoary old trope that in Chinese, the word for crisis means both danger and opportunity.
US president John F Kennedy was the most prominent subscriber to this theory, using it in a speech in 1959, and while it is interesting as a concept, it suffers a little for being entirely untrue, which might be worth remembering as a symbol of the mutual incomprehension on show as Donald Trump and Xi Jinping square up like a couple of heavyweights prior to a Vegas slugfest.
