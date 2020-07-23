Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Foschini Group’s gutsy move has no Jet lag Despite pressure on its core business, TFG has pounced on a remarkably attractive deal BL PREMIUM

It is not uncommon for pundits to roll out the hoary old trope that in Chinese, the word for crisis means both danger and opportunity.

US president John F Kennedy was the most prominent subscriber to this theory, using it in a speech in 1959, and while it is interesting as a concept, it suffers a little for being entirely untrue, which might be worth remembering as a symbol of the mutual incomprehension on show as Donald Trump and Xi Jinping square up like a couple of heavyweights prior to a Vegas slugfest.