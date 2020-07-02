JAMIE CARR: Mr Price Group showing its mettle
Mr Price has plans for a significant capital raise to give it the firepower to respond to opportunities
02 July 2020 - 05:00
Nobody would expect a retailer to be shooting the lights out in the current environment, but Mr Price has put in a steady performance under what it describes as conditions of unprecedented operational disruption and significant uncertainty.
Sales unavoidably fell off a cliff with all its stores closed in April. But since lockdown restrictions have been eased Mr Price has seen high levels of pent-up demand unleashed as the customers have put their backs into sparking an economic rebound.
