Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Life Healthcare’s most shameful cyberattack For sheer, barefaced scumbaggery it is hard to imagine much to rival hackers who attacked Life Healthcare BL PREMIUM

While much media focus during the pandemic has rightly been on the everyday heroism of frontline and key workers, there have also been stories from the other end of the scale, from reports about people profiteering in personal protective equipment to those of scammers taking advantage of the elderly and confused. But for sheer, barefaced scumbaggery it is hard to imagine much to rival the hackers who attacked Life Healthcare in the midst of a global pandemic when we need every medical facility we’ve got to be operating at full capacity rather than having to rebuild its IT systems.

Life Healthcare mentions that Nato has stated that hospital and health-care organisations globally have been key targets for criminal hackers during the pandemic, and it’s fair to say that if Dante were to update his Inferno for the modern era, he’d put a special layer right down at the very bottom for this pond life.