Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Pepkor focusing on low-cost value The company’s results for the six months to end-March were solid if not spectacular, and clearly sales have fallen off a cliff since then BL PREMIUM

Investors who have really embraced the lockdown and have now watched the entire contents of Netflix may find themselves with time on their hands and a still restricted menu of leisure options available.

So perhaps their minds will turn to speculating on the sectors and companies that will rebound the most effectively from the current omnishambles. There is no doubt whatsoever that things are going to get mighty Darwinian, and weaker competitors are going to crash and burn at an alarming rate.