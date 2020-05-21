JAMIE CARR: AstraZeneca’s big money from the pandemic
AstraZeneca has kicked Royal Dutch Shell off its perch as the FTSE 100’s most valuable firm
21 May 2020 - 05:00
Big pharma has repeatedly taken it in the neck over the years from commentators who appear outraged that the giants are so cold-hearted as to expect to make a profit from the medicines that they invest billions in to develop.
Clearly the rational answer is that without the chance of profit during the years of a drug’s patent protection, there will be no incentive to invest in R&D, and the production line of medical progress will come to a crashing halt.
