JAMIE CARR: Comair lying low as air travel stalls

The shutdown of the global travel and tourism industry has been one of the most eye-catching catastrophes of the pandemic. While on a personal level it is no crisis to be forced to forgo a couple of weeks of nursing a piña colada under a parasol with the limpid waters of the Mediterranean cooling the ankles, the collapse of tourism will mean many millions of job losses, as businesses across the world are forced to close due to the impact of travel bans and quarantines.

In the past two weeks alone about 26,000 job losses have been announced across Virgin Atlantic, Ryanair, British Airways and Rolls-Royce, and further bad news is expected imminently from Airbus. Some airlines have been propped up by significant government interventions, but with no clear guidance as to when they will be able to start flying again and little clarity on what aviation is going to look like when it does restart, prospects are uniquely gloomy.